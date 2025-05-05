Iran ready for talks with E3 to resolve concerns over nukes

In a phone conversation with EU's high representative for foreign and security policy, Kaja Kallas on Monday, Araghchi informed her on the latest developments regarding indirect talks between Iran and the United States.

According to Press TV, Araghchi said Iran is ready to continue interactions with European parties, both within the framework of the European Union and the three European countries.

He expressed hope that Iran and the E3 would resume talks based on a constructive approach free from political spite.

The top Iranian negotiator said the country has chosen a responsible approach in following the path of diplomacy to address the artificial concerns surrounding its peaceful nuclear program, stressing the need to pursue the path through serious will and realism.

If it is claimed that the possibility of Iran acquiring nuclear weapons is the sole concern of the sides in the negotiations, “this concern can be eased”, Araghchi stated.

“It is quite possible to reach an agreement in this regard but it requires avoidance of unrealistic and irrational positions,” he said.

In a post on his X account on Monday, Araghchi said the sole way to achieve a deal with the United States is through diplomacy based on mutual respect and mutual interests.

Mediated by Oman, Iran and the US have held three rounds of talks in the Omani capital of Muscat and Italian capital of Rome on April 12, 19, and 26 with the aim of reaching a deal on Iran’s nuclear program and the removal of sanctions on Tehran.

Both parties have so far expressed satisfaction with the way the negotiations are moving on, praising the talks as “positive” and “moving forward.”

A fourth round of the talks was scheduled to be held on May 3 in Rome but was postponed for “logistical and technical reasons” as cited by the Iranian foreign minister.

Kallas, for her part, stressed EU support for diplomacy on the nuclear issue.

She expressed Europe’s readiness to engage in political negotiations with Iran and expressed hope that both sides would make the necessary arrangements in this regard.

