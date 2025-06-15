Iran conducting well-planned defensive op. against 'Israel'

Abbas Araghchi made the remarks in a phone conversation with his Spanish counterpart José Manuel Albares.

The Iranian foreign minister once again noted that the Iranian nuclear program is peaceful, describing the Zionist regime's attack on the Natanz nuclear facility as a major crime against international law and the non-proliferation regime.

He noted that "Just two days before the sixth round of talks in Muscat, the Zionist regime violated Iran's sovereignty and territorial integrity by attacking nuclear facilities and residential areas in Iran. It is clear that the regime's main goal in this aggression was to have a destructive effect on diplomatic processes and drag others into a oppressive war."

The Spanish Foreign Minister, for his part, expressed regret over the attacks and the deaths of people, voicing concern about the escalation of tensions in the region

Albares announced Spain's readiness for any kind of efforts for de-escalation.

