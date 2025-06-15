Iran to continue its legitimate defense with strength

Araghchi stated in a meeting with foreign ambassadors residing in Tehran, "All of you in [the case of] Gaza witnessed that not only were innocent Palestinian people killed in Gaza, but also human rights, humanitarian rights, international law, and all international standards were killed in Gaza."

"This time, the Zionist regime crossed a new red line in international law, which was an attack on a nuclear facility, which is considered a violation and a very serious offense in terms of international law and is prohibited under any circumstances, and unfortunately, it has been met with indifference by the Security Council. Of course, many countries condemned the Zionist regime's aggression against the Islamic Republic of Iran, especially against nuclear facilities, especially the countries of the region, and I thank and appreciate all the esteemed ambassadors who are here and whose countries condemned this aggression."

"Of course, there were countries in Europe that claimed to be civilized and adhere to international law, but instead of condemning Israel, they actually condemned Iran for being the target of aggression."

"We responded to these attacks, and our response is based on the principle of self-defense and is in accordance with an accepted principle in international relations. Every country has the legitimate right to defend itself against aggression, and this is what our armed forces began two nights ago, and last night you witnessed its new dimensions, and this will continue."

This is a developing story...

