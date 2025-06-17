Iran warns of Israel plot to spread conflict to region, world

He made the remarks in a telephone conversation with his Polish Radoslaw Sikorski on Tuesday, emphasizing that criminal Zionist regime is plotting to spread the scope of conflict to the region and the world.

Iran’s top diplomat elaborated on the dimensions of the Israeli regime's aggression against Iran, targeting public infrastructure, nuclear facilities, and the killing Iranian people, and emphasized the responsibility of all governments and the UN Security Council to stop this aggression and hold the Israeli regime accountable for this violation of the law.

Araghchi considered the Israeli regime's military attack on Iran, which clearly violates the United Nations Charter and the fundamental rules of international law, an immediate threat to global peace and security, and called for all governments, especially in Europe, to adopt responsible positions regarding this violation of the law.

The Polish foreign minister, for his part, expressed his deep concern about the escalation of tensions in the region, stressing his country’s position calling on all relevant parties to help prevent the deterioration of the security situation in the region.

MA/ISN1404032717928