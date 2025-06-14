Russia’s Lavrov denounces Israeli aggression against Iran

During the phone call, the two sides discussed bilateral ties, the recent developments in the region and also issues of the mutual interest.

The Russian Foreign Ministry announced in a statement that following a June 13 telephone conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Russia has once again emphasized that Moscow condemns military aggression against Iran which violates the UN Charter and the international law.

Lavrov announced that Moscow is ready to continue facilitating efforts to reach a solution to Iran's nuclear program and help stop the escalation of tensions between Iran and Israel.

Russia’s top diplomat offered condolences to his Iranian counterpart for the loss of life caused by the Zionist regime's attacks on Iran.

Lavrov and Araghchi agreed to continue communication regarding the de-escalation of the conflict between the Zionist regime and Iran.

In the wee hours of morning on Friday, several loud explosions were heard in Tehran, the Iranian capital. Minutes later, the Israeli regime announced that it had carried out an operation against Iran.

The criminal Zionist regime committed a heinous crime on Iranian territory, revealing its evil nature more than ever by targeting residential areas with its wicked and bloodstained hands.

