Egypt FM hold talks with Araghchi, Witkoff over nuclear prog.

During the phone calls, Egyptian top diplomat emphasized the need for working on an immediate ceasefire and returning to the dialogue process as the only way to achieve a lasting agreement over Iran's nuclear program.
TEHRAN, Jun. 18 (MNA) – Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty on Wednesday announced he held telephone conversations with Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and US President’s Special Envoy for Middle East Steve Witkoff on Iran nuclear issue.
