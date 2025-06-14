Beijing denounces Israeli violation of Iran’s sovereignty

Wang Yi made the remarks in a telephone conversation with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, and strongly condemned the Israeli regime's attacks on Iranian nuclear facilities and residential areas, which led to the martyrdom of a group of senior military commanders, university professors, nuclear scientists, innocent women, and children.

He termed these heinous actions committed by the Zionist regime a clear violation of international law and called for a decisive response from the international community and explicit condemnation of these violations in international forums, especially in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

Referring to the US's support for the criminal acts of the Zionist regime, Wang Yi emphasized the need to reduce tensions in the West Asia to prevent it from turning into a full-scale war, and noted that Iran has always emphasized the peaceful use of nuclear energy.

Iranian foreign minister, for his part, hailed the responsible stance of China and other regional countries in condemning the heinous actions of the Zionist regime and warned that this aggression will lead the region into hazardous violence.

Emphasizing Iran's right to legitimate defense against the Zionist regime's aggression, Araghchi stated that the Islamic Republic of Iran has and will respond decisively to the Zionist regime's brutal attacks.

In the wee hours of the morning on Friday, several loud explosions were heard in Tehran, the Iranian capital. Minutes later, the Israeli regime announced that it had carried out an operation against Iran.

The criminal Zionist regime committed a heinous crime on Iranian territory, revealing its evil nature more than ever by targeting residential areas with its wicked and bloodstained hands.

In the wake of the enemy's attacks, several senior Iranian commanders, scientists, and civilians were martyred.

MA/6500108