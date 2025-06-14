Iranian missiles land in Haifa, cause fire in port refinery

Local Israeli media have reported a big fire in a strategic complex near Haifa in northern occupied lands on Saturday night.

IRGC telegram channel said a massive fire was ignited in Haifa refinery as a result of Iranian missile attack.

Meanwhile, Israeli Channel 12 has reported a big fire in startegic site near Haifa.

In a statement, the IRGC said on Saturday night that it launched new wave of True Promise III operation against Israeli regime using a combination of ballistic missiles and drones.

"A new wave of combined offensive operation True Promise III using a combination of drones and missiles was launched by the IRGC Aerospace Force in response to renewed attacks by the Zionist regime," the IRGC public relations said.

According to Israeli military, one person was killed and three others were wounded in Iran's attack on northern occupied territories.

According to the Palestinian Sama news agency citing Israel Hayom newspaper the death toll in Iran's retaliatory attack since last night on the occupied territories has increased to 6 and the number of injured to 499.

This item is being updated ....