  1. World
  2. Middle East
Jun 15, 2025, 12:12 AM

Iranian missiles land in Haifa, cause fire in port refinery

Iranian missiles land in Haifa, cause fire in port refinery

TEHRAN, Jun. 15 (MNA) – Iran has launched a new wave of True Promise III operation against Israeli regime using ballistic missiles and drones on Haifa and Tamra in northern occupied lands as well as Tel Aviv in the center.

Local Israeli media have reported a big fire in a strategic complex near Haifa in northern occupied lands on Saturday night. 

IRGC telegram channel said a massive fire was ignited in Haifa refinery as a result of Iranian missile attack. 

Meanwhile, Israeli Channel 12 has reported a big fire in startegic site near Haifa.

In a statement, the IRGC said on Saturday night that it launched new wave of True Promise III operation against Israeli regime using a combination of ballistic missiles and drones.

"A new wave of combined offensive operation True Promise III using a combination of drones and missiles was launched by the IRGC Aerospace Force in response to renewed attacks by the Zionist regime," the IRGC public relations said.

According to Israeli military, one person was killed and three others were wounded in Iran's attack on northern occupied territories.

According to the Palestinian Sama news agency citing Israel Hayom newspaper the death toll in Iran's retaliatory attack since last night on the occupied territories has increased to 6 and the number of injured to 499.

This item is being updated ....

News ID 233155

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News