Israel seeks to drag US to war with Iran: MBS

In a phone conversation with President Masoud Pezeshkian on Saturday, the Saudi crown prince said Saudi Arabia was also confident that Iran would act prudently and thwart Tel Aviv’s goal.

“Today, the entire Islamic world supports you in unison,” Mohammed bin Salman told the president.

Pezeshkian said he had worked since his inauguration to strengthen peace, security, and stability in the region but Israel had sought to disrupt his agenda anytime he came close to achieving that goal.

The president said he hoped Iran and Saudi Arabia could work together to fill the region with calm.

The Israeli regime began strikes inside Iranian territory overnight on Friday. Air defense systems and nuclear energy sites were targeted in a first wave of strikes. Attacks also targeted top Iranian military officials. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio quickly announced that the United States had not been involved.

Shortly afterwards, Iran began punitive strikes deep inside occupied Palestine, hitting Tel Aviv and Jerusalem. Iranian officials have said the mission will continue as long as necessary.

