IRGC to intensify military actions against criminal Israel

The IRGC said in a statement on Sunday that it had targeted military fuel infrastructure of the Israeli regime in retaliation for the regime’s strikes.

Early on June 13, Israel began rounds of strikes on Iran, including the capital. In a major escalation, the Tel Aviv regime also bombed residential buildings in and near Tehran and assassinated several high-ranking military officials. Following the assault, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei said the Israeli regime had sealed a "bitter and painful" fate for itself.

In response to the Israeli aggression, the IRGC launched a large-scale drone and missile operation targeting Israeli fighter jet fuel production facilities and energy supply centers, said the statement.

Dubbed “Operation True Promise 3,” the strikes were conducted in direct retaliation against Israeli aggression.

The statement also added that the Iranian air defense systems had intercepted three cruise missiles, 10 drones, and dozens of small hostile micro air vehicle in the affected regions.

MNA/IRN