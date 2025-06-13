  1. Politics
Jun 14, 2025, 1:43 AM

Updating;

Iran launches new wave of attacks on Israel

TEHRAN, Jun. 14 (MNA) – Iran has launched a new wave of attacks on Israel early on Saturday as part of the new stage of Operation True Promise 3.

According to Fars News Agency, citing Israeli media, massive explosions have been reported in Tel Aviv.

The reports come as Iran launched a fresh wave of retaliatory attacks on the Israeli regime.

Zionist sources have decribed the attacks very intense and huge.

The Israeli military warned that Israeli residents should immediately flee to shelters.

Israeli media reported that an Iranian missile hit a 50-story building.

Israel's Channel 14 reported that an Iranian missile hit a strategic center in south of Tel Aviv.

This news story is being updated...

