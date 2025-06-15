https://en.mehrnews.com/news/233182/ Jun 15, 2025, 9:31 PM News ID 233182 Video Video Jun 15, 2025, 9:31 PM VIDEO: Iranian missiles hit Haifa TEHRAN, Jun. 15 (MNA) – Haifa port in the occupied Palestinian territories on fire after Iranian missile hit. Download 543 KB News ID 233182 کپی شد Related News Iran launches new wave of True Promise III against Israel VIDEO: Heavy destruction caused by Iranian missiles in Haifa Israel's Haifa refinery, oil pipelines damaged in Iran attack What missiles Iran unleashed on Israel? Iranian missiles land in Haifa, cause fire in strategic site Tags Haifa Israeli Regime Zionist Regime Missile Attack
