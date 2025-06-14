Azerbaijan not to let attacks on Iran from its territory

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, in a phone call with Seyed Abbas Araghchi, the Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran, discussed regional developments following the Israeli regime’s military aggression against Iran.

The Azerbaijani Foreign Minister, while expressing condolences on the martyrdom of several Iranian military commanders, conveyed the sympathy of the government and people of Azerbaijan with the government and people of Iran and the families of the victims.

He also emphasized that the Republic of Azerbaijan will under no circumstances allow its airspace or territory to be used for attacks against Iran or any other countries.

Iran’s Foreign Minister, for his part, described the Israeli regime's attacks on Iran as a blatant violation of national sovereignty and a breach of all international laws and regulations, stating that these actions endanger global peace and security. He added that Iran will deliver a firm response to this aggression in line with its legitimate right to self-defense.

Araghchi also thanked the Republic of Azerbaijan for its message of condolences and solidarity, and called the Israeli attack on Iran’s nuclear facilities a crossing of all red lines, urging all nations to condemn it.

MP/6499867