Iran, UK FMs hold phone call over Israeli aggression

During the phone call, the two sides discussed the recent developments in the region and Israeli attacks against Iranian nuclear sites and facilities.

Iran’s top diplomat considered the Zionist regime's heinous action to violate Iran's national sovereignty and territorial integrity, attack nuclear facilities and residential areas, which led to the martyrdom of university professors, high-ranking military officials, and innocent women and children of the country, a gross violation of international law.

Araghchi lashed out at the unjustified and provocative approach of European countries in supporting the crimes and aggressions of the Zionist regime, warning of the consequences and outcomes of the continuation of this aggression which can jeopardize the stability and security of the region and the world.

Expounding on Iran’s diplomatic and international actions to hold an emergency meeting of the United Nations Security Council, Iran’s top diplomat called for immediate action by the Council and its members, especially Britain, to condemn and stop the aggressions of the occupying regime.

The British foreign secretary expressed his deep regret over the escalation of tensions in the region, calling for restraint from all parties and settling the issues through diplomacy.

In the early hours on Friday, several loud explosions were heard in Tehran, the Iranian capital. Minutes later, the Israeli regime announced that it had carried out an operation against Iran.

In the wake of the enemy's attacks, several top Iranian commanders and scientists were martyred.

