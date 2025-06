The Iranian army's air defense was reported to have hit and destroyed a hostile F-35 fighter jet belonging to the Zionist regime in the airspace over Iran's Western region.

Last night, it was reported that the plane's pilot had ejected and her/his fate was unknown and under investigation.

It was reported on Saturday that the pilot of the fighter jet was arrested in the afternoon by the Iranian army ground force commandos.

The pilot was reported to be a woman.

MNA