Iran military vows to make Israel regret its aggression

Speaking to national Iranian TV on Saturday, the Iranian military spokesman said that the Iranian missile and drone strikes since last night have only been a portion of Iran's devastating might.

General Shekarchi said that Israeli regime policy makers must have thought that by killing some senor military officials in Iran, they would make Iran weak but, he added, the commanders who replaced their martyred predecessors will make them regret their decision with solidified resolve.

He rejected that Iran targeted civilian areas in the occupied territories, explaining that, "|The target of the missiles we fired was the Israeli Ministry of War, but the jamming that Israel had caused some of these missiles to be diverted to other places (non-military sites), and this is the work of the Zionist regime. So, we are not to blame for hitting those residential areas."

He recalled that the Israeli regime martyred Iranian civilians in its strikes by targeting residential civilian areas in Iran.

MNA