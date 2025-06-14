Israel poses grave threat to world peace by strikes on Iran

Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the UN Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad, strongly condemned the “unjustified and illegitimate” aggression by Israel against Iran, reaffirming that Islamabad stood in resolute solidarity with the Iranian government and people.

In reaction to the Israeli strikes against Iran, the Permanent Mission of Pakistan to the UN wrote on X that Pakistan strongly condemns unjustified and illegitimate aggression by Israel against the Islamic Republic of Iran.

"Pakistan stands in resolute solidarity with the brotherly people of Iran. We offer our sympathies and condolences on the loss of life and damages due to these heinous attacks."

The Israeli military strikes violate the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Islamic Republic of Iran and clearly contravene the UN Charter and fundamental principles of international law, the statement read.

We unequivocally denounce these blatant provocations, which constitute a grave danger and a serious threat to the peace, security, and stability of the entire region and beyond, with serious implications, the mission said.

The Permanent Mission of Pakistan to the UN said that Iran has the right to self-defence under Article 51 of the UN Charter.

Overnight on Friday, the Israeli regime began a series of military strikes in and near Tehran, as well as other Iranian cities. In a major escalation, the Tel Aviv regime also targeted residential buildings in and near Tehran.

The Israeli military also carried out targeted strikes against Iran’s top military brass. Chairman of the Chiefs of Staff of Iran’s Armed Forces, Major General Mohammad Baqeri, and Chief Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), Major General Hossein Salami, were among the senior military officials assassinated in Tehran.

Senior officials of Iran’s Armed Forces, General Mehdi Rabbani and General Gholamreza Mehrabi, were also martyred in the Zionist regime's attack.

