Israel responsible for aftermath of strikes on Iran

Responsibility for the consequences of Israel's strikes on Iran falls on the leadership of the Israeli regime and those who encourage it, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya said at an emergency meeting of the Security Council of the organization on the situation around Iran, which has developed since Israel began its military operation against the Islamic Republic.

"[Israel's] military adventures are pushing the region to the brink of a major war," he said, TASS reported.

"Responsibility for all the consequences of these actions falls entirely on the Israeli leadership and those who encourage it," he added, stressing that "the Russian Federation resolutely condemns this action" by Israel.

MNA/