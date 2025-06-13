Iran calls for UNSC meeting after Israeli strikes

In a letter to the UNSC, the Permanent Mission of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the United Nations also underscored that Iran has a legitimate right to defend itself and respond to the Israeli aggression after the Israeli regime struck dozens of military, nuclear and civilian targets across Iran early on Friday.

Iran also called for an UNSC emergency meeting to condemn Israel's attack on nuclear facilities and the assassination of military officials.

The Iranian mission also emphasized that the Israeli regime's aggression amounted to a "declaration of war against Iran", stressing that Tehran reserved its right to legitimate defense.

MNA