UN chief holds phone call with Iran FM over Israeli attacks

During the phone call, Iran’s top diplomat described the extent of the Zionist regime's military aggression against several points in Iran, including several military bases, nuclear facilities, and residential buildings, which led to the martyrdom and injury of a number of military commanders, academic elites, and innocent Iranian women and children, and called for urgent action by the United Nations in fulfilling its duties to preserve international peace and security.

Referring to correspondence with the President of the Security Council and the Secretary-General of the United Nations, Araghchi emphasized the need for immediate action by the United Nations to confront the aggression and warmongering of the Zionist regime.

The Zionist regime's attacks against Iran are a gross violation of Iran's sovereignty and territorial integrity as an independent state and member of the United Nations, Araghchi underlined.

He emphasized Iran's determination to defend itself in accordance with Article 51 of the United Nations Charter, adding that Security Council and the Secretary-General of the United Nations must fulfill their responsibilities under the Charter, strongly condemn this aggression, and take immediate and appropriate measures to hold the Israeli regime accountable for its crimes.

The UN secretary general, for his part, expressed regret and condemned Israel's attacks on Iran's nuclear facilities while negotiations between Iran and the United States were ongoing.

Guterres emphasized that he will make his utmost effort to use the UN's capacity to prevent escalation of tensions and return security and tranquility to the region.

In the early hours on Friday, several loud explosions were heard in Tehran, the Iranian capital. Minutes later, the Israeli regime announced that it had carried out an operation against Iran.

In the wake of the enemy's attacks, several top Iranian commanders and scientists were martyred.

MA/6499158