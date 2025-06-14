SCO strongly condemns Israeli aggression against Iran

The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), a China-led regional alliance of ten member states, has sharply criticised Israel’s military offensive on Iran, raising alarm over the growing instability in the Middle East.

In a statement issued by the group, the SCO said Israeli air raids targeted civilian and nuclear infrastructure, resulting in civilian casualties.

"This seriously violated the principles of international law and the U.N. Charter, undermined Iran's sovereignty, undermined regional and international security, and had a serious impact on global peace and stability," the SCO warned.

The group said it "strongly condemns" the strikes and called for restraint to prevent further escalation.

MNA