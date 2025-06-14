China's UN envoy condemns Israeli strikes against Iran: Media

China condemned what it called, 'Israel's violations of Iran's sovereignty, security and territorial integrity' in a meeting of the UN Security Council late on Friday, and urged Israel to immediately stop all risky military actions.

"China opposes the intensification of contradictions and the expansion of conflicts, and is deeply concerned about the consequences that may be brought about by Israel's actions," China's U.N. Ambassador Fu Cong said, according to Reuters.

China is seriously concerned about the negative impact of the current developments on diplomatic negotiations on the Iranian nuclear issue, said Fu.

Overnight on Friday, the Israeli regime began a series of military strikes in and near the Iranian capital and other Iranian cities.

The Israeli military also carried out targeted strikes against Iran’s top military commanders. Chairman of the Chiefs of Staff of Iran’s Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Bagheri and Chief Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Major General Hossein Salami were among the senior military officials assassinated in Tehran.

TM/PR