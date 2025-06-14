Iran confirms martyrdom of 2 more senior military officials

Senior officials of Iran’s Armed Forces, General Mehdi Rabbani and General Gholamreza Mehrabi, were martyred in the Zionist regime's attack against Tehran, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran reported on Saturday.

Overnight on Friday, the Israeli regime began a series of military strikes in and near Tehran, as well as other Iranian cities. In a major escalation, the Tel Aviv regime also targeted residential buildings in and near Tehran.

The Israeli military also carried out targeted strikes against Iran’s top military brass. Chairman of the Chiefs of Staff of Iran’s Armed Forces, Major General Mohammad Baqeri, and Chief Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), Major General Hossein Salami, were among the senior military officials assassinated in Tehran.

TM/MNA