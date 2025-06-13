Trump threatens Iran with "more brutal" attacks

"I gave Iran chance after chance to make a deal. I told them, in the strongest of words, to “just do it,” but no matter how hard they tried, no matter how close they got, they just couldn’t get it done. I told them it would be much worse than anything they know, anticipated, or were told— that the United States makes the best and most lethal military equipment anywhere in the world, BY FAR.

And that Israel has a lot of it, with much more to come — and they know how to use it. Certain Iranian hardliners spoke bravely, but they didn’t know what was about to happen. They are all DEAD now, and it will only get worse! There has already been great death and destruction, but there is still time to make this slaughter — with the next already planned attacks being even more brutal — come to an end. Iran must make a deal, before there is nothing left, and save what was once known as the Iranian Empire. No more death, no more destruction. JUST DO IT, BEFORE IT IS TOO LATE. God Bless You All," he said.

His insolent remarks come hours after the Israeli regime conducted massive airstirkes on Iranian soil, targeting residential and military areas.

