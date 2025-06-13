Iran will make enemies regret: Leader’s rep.

Reacting to the Israeli airstrikes against the Iranian territories in the wee hours of morning on Friday, he said in a message that the Iranian nation, with its authority and reliance on the valuable experiences of fighting the Global Arrogance, will always regret the nation's enemies and severely punish it in the international stage.

The Israeli aggression against Iranian territories will not go unanswered, Jalili emphasized.

Honoring the martyred Iranian commanders, scientists, and civilian as a result of Israeli aggression against the Iranian territories, he stated that the noble nation of the Islamic Iran, with unity, amity and solidarity and the wise guidelines of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, will severely punish the enemies and make them regret.

In the early hours on Friday, several loud explosions were heard in Tehran, the Iranian capital. Minutes later, the Israeli regime announced that it had carried out an operation against Iran.

The criminal Zionist regime committed a heinous crime on Iranian territory, revealing its evil nature more than ever by targeting residential areas with its wicked and bloodstained hands. The regime must await a severe punishment.

In the wake of the enemy's attacks, several commanders and scientists were martyred.

