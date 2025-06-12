  1. Politics
General Heidari meets Indonesian pres. on Indo Defense Expo

TEHRAN, Jun. 12 (MNA) – Commander of Iran's Army Ground Force Brigadier General Kioumars Heidari met and held talks with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto on the sidelines of the inaugural ceremony of Indo Defense Expo & Forum 2025 in Indonesia.

During the meeting, the two sides exchanged their views on deepening the military and defense diplomacy relations.

Indo Defense Expo & Forum 2025 kicked off on Wednesday June 11 at Jakarta International Expo (JIExpo), Kemayoran, Indonesia.

Bringing leading defense manufacturers, government officials, and industry experts, this show is a key platform to explore defense technologies and promote international collaboration.

Indo Defense Expo & Forum is designed to offer the most cost-effective marketing opportunity to gain access to the top military defense officials and decision makers at only one stop location.

Showcasing latest military, aviation, and nautical defense and security technologies, Indo defense is a comprehensive meeting point of key decisionmakers, defense authorities and companies from across the world.

The exhibition usually includes a wide range of products and services in the field of defense and security, including "Military Armaments".

