General Heidari meets Indonesian pres. on Indo Defense Expo

During the meeting, the two sides exchanged their views on deepening the military and defense diplomacy relations.

Indo Defense Expo & Forum 2025 kicked off on Wednesday June 11 at Jakarta International Expo (JIExpo), Kemayoran, Indonesia.

Bringing leading defense manufacturers, government officials, and industry experts, this show is a key platform to explore defense technologies and promote international collaboration.

Indo Defense Expo & Forum is designed to offer the most cost-effective marketing opportunity to gain access to the top military defense officials and decision makers at only one stop location.

Showcasing latest military, aviation, and nautical defense and security technologies, Indo defense is a comprehensive meeting point of key decisionmakers, defense authorities and companies from across the world.

The exhibition usually includes a wide range of products and services in the field of defense and security, including "Military Armaments".

MA/6497294