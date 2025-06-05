  1. Politics
Iran Air Defense chief inspects Tehran's defense sites

TEHRAN, Jun. 05 (MNA) – Commander of Khatam al-Anbiya Air Defense Base Brigadier General Alireza Sabahi-Fard evaluated operational readiness at key defense positions across Tehran on Thursday.

Brigadier General Alireza Sabahifardconducted an inspection of air defense positions stationed throughout Tehran, including the northern districts and the areas surrounding the Mausoleum of Imam Khomeini.

According to Mehr News Agency, the commander reviewed the operational readiness of both equipment and personnel during the visits.

“Foreign powers cannot tolerate Iran’s progress and attempt to sow discord under various pretexts,” he said during the inspection.

The commander underlined that Iran’s air defense forces will mobilize all available resources to fulfill their mission. “Our goal is to ensure sustainable national security, and we will use every capacity to realize this.”

Back in April, Sabahi Fard refuted claims by Western states that Iran's air defense has been weakened, saying that surprises await enemies if they attack Iran.

