Iran, Turkey emphasize establishing regional security

Commander of Iran's Army Ground Force Brigadier General Kioumars Heidari met and held talks with Turkish Defense Minister Yaşar Güler on the sidelines of the inaugural ceremony of Indo Defense Expo & Forum 2025 in Indonesia capital of Jakarta.

During the meeting, the two sides stressed the need to establish the sustainable security in the region without the presence of the foreigners.

The Indo Defense Expo & Forum 2025 kicked off at Jakarta International Expo (JIExpo), Kemayoran, Indonesia on Wednesday June 11 and will run through June 14.

Bringing leading defense manufacturers, government officials, and industry experts, this show is a key platform to explore defense technologies and promote international collaboration.

Indo Defense Expo & Forum is designed to offer the most cost-effective marketing opportunity to gain access to the top military defense officials and decision makers at only one stop location. Showcasing latest military, aviation, and nautical defense and security technologies, Indo defense is a comprehensive meeting point of key decisionmakers, defense authorities and companies from across the world.

The exhibition usually includes a wide range of products and services in the field of defense and security, including "Military Armaments".

