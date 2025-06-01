Iran Army Ground Force ready for intl. peacekeeping missions

In comments on Sunday, Brigadier General Kioumars Heidari said the Army Ground Force is committed to protecting peace under the UN Charter.

The Iranian Army Ground Force is prepared to get involved in the peacekeeping mission in accordance with the international regulations, he stated.

Describing the “professional and popular” Army of Iran as a guardian of peace and morality, the general said Iran calls for welfare and justice for all nations according to the teachings of Islam.

The Iranian Army Ground Force feels bound to safeguard international peace and stability, ensure justice, and stand against the hegemony of bullies, he stated.

Peace does not mean the prevention of war alone, but entails supporting oppressed nations and fighting against terrorism, he added.

“We believe that active engagement in the peacekeeping missions will provide an opportunity to share the experiences and display a realistic image of the Iranian Armed Forces to the world,” he stated.

In comments at a press conference on May 19, the spokesman for the Foreign Ministry of Iran expressed the country’s readiness to participate in the United Nations’ peacekeeping missions.

Esmaeil Baqaei said Iran has expressed its preparedness during a high-profile meeting in Berlin to take part in the UN peacekeeping missions, adding, “It indicates Iran’s approach to protecting peace in the conflict zones.”

