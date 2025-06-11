Iran exports medical equipment to 60 countries: VP

Addressing the opening ceremony of the International Exhibition of Medical, Dental, Pharmaceutical and Laboratory Equipment (Iran Health 2025) on Sunday, Afshin said it is an honor that domestic manufacturers are collaborating with Iran's skilled community of medical experts.

Highlighting the export potential of domestic medical equipment, he said if a product can meet domestic consumption standards, it can certainly be exported to other countries.

Referring to supportive programs for promoting innovation in medical equipment, he said, “This year, we have two special initiatives to strengthen the link between Research and Development (R&D) and the medical equipment sector.”

Iran Health 2025 is the biggest health event in Iran and will be underway June 8-11.

MNA/IRN