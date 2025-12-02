Iran’s trade with D-8 member states up 150%: TPOI chief

Speaking at the D-8 Cairo Summit, he put Iran’s trade value exchanged with D-8 member states over the past five years at $22 billion.

With its rich resources, young population, and strategic location, the D-8 Organization has the unique and unparalleled capacity to become an influential economic hub on the international stage, the TPOI chief emphasized.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Dehghan-Dehnavi pointed to the Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA), adding that Iran implemented PTA with D-8 member states in 2016 in order to boost trade relations with these countries.

He, who is also the deputy minister of industry, stated that the upgraded Preferential Trade Agreement could be turned into a valuable basis for achieving deeper economic integration.

Despite facing unilateral and cruel US sanctions imposed against the country, Islamic Republic of Iran is committed to establishing a constructive cooperation within the framework of D-8.

He expressed hope that the trade and economic relations between Iran and D-8 member states would be further expanded.

The D-8 Organization for Economic Cooperation, also known as Developing-8, is an organization for development co-operation among Bangladesh, Egypt, Indonesia, Iran, Malaysia, Nigeria, Pakistan, and Turkey.

