Iranian knowledge-based firms to attend Uzbekistan fair

The pavilion of the domestic knowledge-based firms at the exhibition will be set up with the support of the Iranian Presidency's Innovation and Prosperity Fund.

The 17th International Exhibition of Medical Equipment, Pharmaceutical, Dentistry Services in Uzbekistan entitled “UzMedExpo-2025” is one of the largest exhibitions in the Central Asia in the fields of healthcare services.

This exhibition is active in the following areas: medical equipment, pharmaceuticals, dietary supplements, medicinal herbs, medical tourism and services, orthopedics and rehabilitation, cosmetic medicine and aesthetics, new medical information technologies, ophthalmology and neurology, medical furniture, laboratory equipment, consumables and dressings, and dentistry.

The pavilion of the Iranian knowledge-based companies in UZMEDEXPO 2025 will be set up on November 4-6, 2025.

One of the empowerment services of the Innovation and Prosperity Fund is to help develop the domestic and export market of knowledge-based companies, support the presence of knowledge-based companies in reputable domestic and international exhibitions in the form of independent presence, support the dispatch of Iranian trade and technology delegations (knowledge-based companies) and also admission of foreign trade and technology delegations.

