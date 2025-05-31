  1. Technology
EIKO chairman:

Iran to become self-sufficient in importing vaccine

TEHRAN, May 31 (MNA) – The chief of the Execution of Imam Khomeini Order (EIKO) says that Iran will become self-sufficient in importing the vaccine required in the country.

Parviz Fattah made the remarks on Saturday, noting that “Barkat” Pharmaceutical Town is currently one of the towns that has been fully designed and implemented, and its technical infrastructure has been fully provided for the establishment of reputable companies and pharmaceutical factories in the country.

Many reputable pharmaceutical companies have been set up in this town, he said, adding that this town will become one of the most important hubs of the country's pharmaceutical industry.

In the field of vaccine production, especially sensitive vaccines, a complete investment has been made, which has been funded entirely by the Headquarters of the Executive of Imam Khomeini Order (EIKO).

