Pezeshkian urges expanding interactions among Islamic nations

In a phone conversation with his Uzbek counterpart, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, on Thursday, President Pezeshkian congratulated Uzbekistan’s government and people on the occasion of Eid al-Adha, the Islamic festival of sacrifice.

Pezeshkian expressed hope that the Hajj pilgrimage and Eid al-Adha will foster greater brotherhood and expand interactions among Muslim states, resulting in peace, security, and increased welfare for all Islamic nations.

The Iranian president highlighted the shared responsibility of all Islamic countries in supporting the oppressed people of Gaza, hoping that unity among Muslim nations would enhance a unified voice in condemning the Zionist regime’s atrocities and support Gaza residents in a more effective way.

In response, the Uzbek president extended heartfelt congratulations to the Iranian government and people on the Islamic occasion, wishing for peace, tranquility, and solidarity for the Islamic Ummah.

Mirziyoyev affirmed Pezeshkian’s stance, stating that if Islamic countries unify and coordinate their positions, they would be able to effectively support the Palestinian nation and help stop the Zionist regime’s crimes.

He further expressed appreciation to the Islamic Republic for hosting the Uzbek prime minister in recent days, requesting President Pezeshkian to convey his warm greetings to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

MP/