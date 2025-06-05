Explosion hits Russia's railway in Voronezh Region

The blast occurred at the 725th kilometer of the Yevdakovo-Saguny line, halting train traffic in one direction, The Moscow Times reported.

Voronezh Governor Alexander Gusev confirmed the incident, saying that the damage was discovered by a train operator.

“There were no injuries,” Gusev wrote on his Telegram channel. “Emergency services are on site investigating the cause, and a repair crew from the South Eastern Railway is working to restore service. I am personally monitoring the situation.”

He did not say who was suspected of carrying out the attack.

It is the latest in a series of explosions targeting railway infrastructure in western Russia that have disrupted train traffic, caused casualties and further strained relations between Moscow and Kyiv even as the two countries pursue peace talks.

MP/