Russia Engels oil refinery ablaze after reported drone attack

Saratov Oblast Governor Roman Busargin claimed that a fire had broken out at an unspecified "industrial enterprise" and that emergency responders had been dispatched to the scene. He also said drones caused damage to a residential building. No casualties were reported, the KYIV INDEPENDENT reported as Russia's Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsiya) as saying.

The Russian Defense Ministry claimed that 174 Ukrainian drones were intercepted overnight, targeting 12 regions within Russia as well as Russian-occupied Crimea.

The Kyiv Independent could not confirm these claims.

The reported drone attack comes after a series of major Ukrainian strikes against military targets inside Russia.

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) on June 1 launched Operation Spiderweb, a daring mass drone attack that damaged 41 Russian heavy bombers at four key airfields throughout the country. The operation reportedly targeted A-50, Tu-95, and Tu-22 M3 planes parked at the Belaya, Diaghilev, Olenya, and Ivanovo air bases, causing approximately $7 billion in damage, the report added.

MA/PR