Ukraine claims it downed Russian Su-35 jet over Kursk region

Russia pushed Ukrainian troops out of the Kursk region in late April, months after Kyiv launched a bold cross-border offensive there in August 2024, according to Moscow Times.

"This morning, on June 7, 2025, as a result of a successful Air Force operation in the Kursk direction, a Russian Su-35 fighter jet was shot down," the Ukrainian Air Force said on its Telegram channel.

The Air Force published aerial footage showing what it says is the downed jet, its wreckage in flames.

It did not specify how or exactly where the aircraft was shot down. The Moscow Times could not independently verify the claims.

