Russian forces struck Ukrainian attack UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) assembly workshops, storage, and launch sites over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Thursday.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces struck workshops for the assembly of attack unmanned aerial vehicles, their storage and launch sites, ammunition depots, and also temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 142 locations," the ministry said in a statement, TASS reported.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 1,400 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past day, according to the latest data on the special military operation in Ukraine released by Russia’s Defense Ministry.

MP/