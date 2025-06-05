  1. Politics
Jun 5, 2025, 9:27 PM

UN comments on Trump’s threats to sanction Russia, Ukraine

TEHRAN, Jun. 05 (MNA) – The United Nations spokesman has reacted to remarks by US President Donald Trump on threatening to impose sanctions on Russia and Ukraine.

The United Nations believes that negotiations are the best way to solve any conflicts, official spokesperson of the UN Secretary-General, Stephane Dujarric, said.

The UN always feels the best way to resolve any conflict "is through negotiations," he said in a comment on the recent statement of the US leader, TASS reported.

US President Donald Trump earlier stated readiness to introduce tough sanctions against Russia and Ukraine if the countries fail to reach an agreement for the settlement of the conflict.

