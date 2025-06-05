UN comments on Trump’s threats to sanction Russia, Ukraine

The United Nations believes that negotiations are the best way to solve any conflicts, official spokesperson of the UN Secretary-General, Stephane Dujarric, said.

The UN always feels the best way to resolve any conflict "is through negotiations," he said in a comment on the recent statement of the US leader, TASS reported.

US President Donald Trump earlier stated readiness to introduce tough sanctions against Russia and Ukraine if the countries fail to reach an agreement for the settlement of the conflict.

