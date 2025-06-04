Sultan of Oman emphasizes strengthening ties with Iran

The relationship between Iran and Oman is significant in the context of regional stability and cooperation. This phone call underscores the commitment of both nations to enhance their diplomatic and economic ties, especially during important cultural and religious occasions.

Oman has long served as a discreet mediator between Iran and the U.S., in their indirect talks over the nuclear deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Sultan Haitham expressed his happiness over recent meetings with President Pezeshkian in Muscat and described the relations between the two countries as exceptional and expanding.

He emphasized the importance of ongoing visits and consultations, hoping for a high-level meeting in Tehran soon.

Sultan Haitham congratulated Iran on Eid al-Adha and wished for blessings and prosperity for both nations and the broader Islamic community.

The Sultan highlighted the significance of recent discussions and meetings, indicating a positive trajectory in bilateral relations.

President Pezeshkian reciprocated the Eid greetings and expressed gratitude for the warm hospitality received during his recent visit to Muscat.

Oman has hosted three rounds of indirect talks between Iran and the United States.

MNA/Iran Press