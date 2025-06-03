Iran expresses readiness to help in Lebanon's rebuild

Speaking in a press conference ion Beirut on Tuesday, Foreign Minister Araghchi said that "When it comes to the reconstruction of Lebanon, Iranian companies are ready to participate in this reconstruction, and this work will be done through the Lebanese government if the Lebanese government it it wants to."

"We support national dialogue, national unity, and national consensus in Lebanon, and we will support any decision that is made by all groups, ethnicities, other communities in Lebanon," he said.

"These talks concern only the Lebanese themselves, and no foreign country has the right to interfere in them."

"We fully support Lebanon's independence and condemn the occupation of parts of the country by the Zionist regime," the top Iranian diplomat added.

During his Beirut visit on Tuesday, Araghchi had held talks with his Lebanese counterpart Youssef Rajji, President Joseph Aoun, the Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri and Prime Minister Nawaf Salam.

