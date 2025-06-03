FM Araghchi meets with Lebanese parliament speaker

The top Iranian diplomat met with Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri in continuation of his meetings in Beirut where he arrived on Tuesday.

Prior to meeting with the speaker, Araghchi had held talks with his Lebanese counterpart Youssef Rajji and President Joseph Aoun.

The Iranian Foreign Minister, who traveled to Cairo, Egypt on Monday, said earlier today upon his arrival in Lebanon, "My trip to Beirut is a continuation of a regional trip. We are determined to continue relations with Lebanon based on mutual interests and respect."

Araghchi described Lebanon's "independence, sovereignty, and preservation of territorial integrity" as "important" for Iran and the entire region, adding Iran's condemnation of the Zionist regime's occupation is actually supporting a friendly country, adding that Iran's support does not necessarily mean foreign interference.

He stressed that "no country in the region has the right to interfere in the affairs of other countries."

