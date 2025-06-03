Iran to respond to US proposal in coming days: FM

Speaking at the signing ceremony of the book "The Power of Negotiation" in Lebanon on Tuesday, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that the US proposal that was recently handed over to Tehran by the Omani foreign minister "contains many ambiguities and questions. Many issues in this proposal are unclear."

He made it clear that Iran will respond to the recent proposal from Washington amid the nuclear talks in the coming days

"Continuing enrichment on Iranian soil is our red line. This is a reality that all countries have accepted. Enrichment has now become a matter of national pride and honor for Iranians," the top Iranian negotiator also said.

The US and Iran have held five rounds of nuclear talks since April 12 and are expected to meet again for negotiations aimed at reaching a new agreement. The two countries have been at odds over the level of uranium enrichment.