Eid al-Adha prayer held in Tehran

Addressing worshipers in the Eid al-Adha prayer, Hojjatoleslam Haj Ali Akbari stated that the Iranian people showed greatness by participating in the funeral of the martyred president Ebrahim Raeisi.

He also added that maximum turnout in the upcoming presidential election is as important as participating in the funeral.

He referred to the emphasis of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution on the maximum participation of the people in the elections, stressing that maximum turnout will increase national cohesion and power.

Eid al-Adha, or the Feast of Sacrifice, is an important festival on the Islamic calendar that marks the climax of the annual Hajj pilgrimage in Mecca and Medina.

During Eid al-Adha, most Muslims attend the special prayers held at different major mosques and Islamic centers worldwide.

Over the past years, congregational feast prayers have been carried out at Tehran University in the capital city. The venue is also used for other mass prayers in Tehran.