Palestinians perform Eid al-Adha prayers in Al-Aqsa Mosque

Tens of thousands of Palestinian worshippers performed Eid al-Adha (Feat of Sacrifice) prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque. The Al-Quds Islamic Endowments Authority announced that 80,000 people performed Eid al-Adha prayers at the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque.

At the same time, the Palestinian Resistance Committees in a statement announced, “We congratulate Eid al-Aqsa to all the dear Yemeni fighters, the armed forces and brave leaders of Yemen's Ansarallah, the brothers of the Islamic Resistance of Hezbollah and our brothers in the Iraqi resistance, and the Islamic Republic of Iran, all the freedom-seeking people in the world, and all the supporters of our nation in this decisive battle."

Palestinians performed Eid al-Adha prayers in a destroyed mosque in Khan Yunis.

