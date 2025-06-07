Iranian, Pakistani FMs discuss regional, intl. developments

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Pakistan Ishaq Dar congratulated the auspicious occasion of Eid al-Adha (Feast of Sacrifice) to the government and noble nation of Iran.

During the phone call, the top Iranian and Pakistani diplomats exchanged their views on the recent aggressions of the occupying regime of Israel against Lebanon and Syria and emphasized the necessity of unity and amity of the Islamic Ummah and the Muslims throughout the world.

The two top diplomats reviewed the latest state of bilateral ties, emphasizing the importance of continuing high-level consultations to enhance cooperation between the two neighboring Muslim countries.

MA/6491438