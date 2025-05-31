Venezuela receives Iran' first batch of oral polio vaccine

Director General of Razi Institute Dr. Ali Es’haghi considered this move as an important step in developing international cooperation and expanding the Razi Institute's export market.

There is a shortage of inactivated polio vaccine (IPV) in the world, with countries such as Venezuela facing further restrictions due to international sanctions, he underlined.

He added that following an official request from the Venezuelan government and a visit by a high-ranking delegation of the country to Razi Institute, a formal agreement to supply the oral polio vaccine has been reached.

"Based on this agreement, Razi Institute utilized its technical capabilities and production capacities and took action to produce, prepare and transfer a shipment of oral polio vaccine to this Latin American country,” Es’haghi emphasized.

He emphasized that the institute maintained strict adherence to technical standards and international shipping protocols throughout the process.

The vaccine was transported under carefully controlled conditions, with all procedures in place to preserve the cold chain at -20°C, ensuring efficacy during shipment, he continued.

The shipment was sent directly from Tehran to Caracas, he said, adding that this initiative underscores Iran’s commitment to global health.

Es’haghi noted that the delivery of the vaccine was not only a response to the need of a friendly country in a critical health situation but also opened a new chapter in Razi Institute's exports to South America.

He further expressed hope that the move will pave the way for a more effective presence of the institute’s products across Latin America, Eurasia, Africa, and the neighboring countries.

