PII to export BCG vaccine to Venezuela

Ehsan Mostafavi emphasized the necessity of developing health diplomacy and considered this move a successful example of health-based international interactions that can be recognized as a model in expanding Iran's scientific and technical influence in the international arena.

This volume of exports is the largest export of the Pasteur Institute of Iran in recent decades, he underlined.

The BCG vaccine, which is used to prevent tuberculosis, has been continuously produced at the Pasteur Institute of Iran since 1947 and is considered one of the institute's strategic products, observing requirements of the international standards, Mostafavi continued.

Referring to the institute's future plans to expand its vaccine export portfolio, the head of the Pasteur Institute of Iran pointed out, "Currently, we are seeking to develop the diversity of vaccines and export products overseas by identifying international capacities and health needs of different countries.”

As the oldest and one of the most prestigious scientific and health centers in the country, the Pasteur Institute of Iran has played a significant role in the control and prevention of infectious diseases in Iran and the region.

Bacillus Calmette-Guerin (BCG) is the live attenuated vaccine form of Mycobacterium bovis used to prevent tuberculosis and other mycobacterial infections.

MA/6462395