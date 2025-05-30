Iran-Turkey Parl. Friendship Group departs for Ankara

Upon their arrival, the Iranian Parliamentary Friendship Group Delegation, headed by Adel Najafzadeh, was warmly welcomed by Turkish Chairman of Iran-Turkey Parliamentary Friendship Group Kayhan Turkmenoglu.

On the first day, the Iranian parliamentary delegation met with Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey Numan Kurtulmuş and Deputy Foreign Minister of Turkey Nuh Yilmaz.

During the meeting, the two sides exchanged their views on importance of parliamentary cooperation between the two countries.

In addition, the two sides discussed wide spectrum of issues including joint border markets, opening new border crossings and strengthening communication routes, establishing provincial exchanges, cooperating in the field of border security and combating terrorism.

The Iran-Turkey Parliamentary Group Delegation will wrap up their visit to Ankara on May 31.

