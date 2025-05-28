Iran speaker to go to Brazil to attend 11th BRICS Parl. Forum

Ahmad Naderi a Member of the Iranian Parliament Presiding Board on Wednesday announced that Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf will depart for Brazil at the head of a high-ranking parliamentary delegation to attend the 11th edition of Parliamentary Forum of BRICS member states.

The forum will be held in Brasilia on June 3-5, 2025, he said, adding that global health, trade, investment, climate changes, artificial intelligence governance, peace and security, and institutional development are the main topics of the forum.

The BRICS Forum has been established since 2015 as an important mechanism for interparliamentary dialogue.

The Iranian delegation will also present the country's positions at the forum.

BRICS is a bloc of the world’s emerging economies. It was founded in 2006 by Brazil, Russia, India and China under the name of the "BRIC" group. South Africa joined in 2010, making it "BRICS".

Iran became an official member of BRICS in January this year after the bloc invited the Islamic Republic and five more countries to join, during its 15th annual summit in South Africa in August 2023.

MNA